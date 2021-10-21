GBP/JPY retreats from multi-year tops, still comfortable above 157.00 mark

- GBP/JPY retreated over 100 pips from multi-year tops amid reviving demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- A stronger USD weighed on the British pound, which further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
- Expectations that the BoE will hike interest rates in 2021 should help limit any deeper corrective slide.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the daily swing lows. The cross was last seen trading just below mid-157.00s, still down around 0.40% for the day.
The cross struggled to find acceptance above the 158.00 round figure for the second successive day and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday, from the highest level since June 2016. The risk-off impulse in the markets benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
Worries about potential contagion from China Evergrande's debt crisis resurfaced after the heavily indebted developer said on Wednesday that a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and drove flows towards traditional safe-haven currencies, including the JPY.
Meanwhile, the global flight to safety assisted the US dollar to stage a modest bounce from three-week lows and exerted some pressure on the British pound. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's slide of over 100 pips. That said, rising bets for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England in 2021 helped limit deeper losses.
Wednesday's softer UK consumer inflation figures might have forced investors to trim their bets for an immediate BoE rate hike move in November. Investors, however, seem convinced that the decline will be temporary and that the BoE will eventually hike interest rates from record lows before the end of this year, which might act as a tailwind for the sterling.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong bullish trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month has run out of steam. From current levels, the daily lows, around 157.10 area, might protect the immediate, which if broken might prompt some technical selling around the GBP/JPY cross.
Levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.2
|Daily SMA50
|151.97
|Daily SMA100
|152.56
|Daily SMA200
|151.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.22
|Previous Daily Low
|157.01
|Previous Weekly High
|157.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|152.74
|Previous Monthly High
|152.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|157.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
