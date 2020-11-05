GBP/JPY retreats around 50 pips from daily tops, back below 136.00 mark

- GBP/JPY caught some fresh bids ahead of the key 135.00 psychological mark post-BoE.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- Persistent Brexit-uncertainties might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the cross.
The strong intraday buying around the British pound pushed the GBP/JPY cross to fresh session tops, around the 136.30 region in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The cross managed to attract some dip-buying ahead of the key 135.00 psychological mark and stalled its sharp retracement slide from two-week tops set in the previous day. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh buying around the British pound.
In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the sterling witnessed some short-covering move after the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from setting negative interest rates. The BoE also announced to expand its Asset Purchase Facility by £150 billion to £895 billion.
The BoE also showed readiness to ramp up the stimulus again to combat the economic fallout from the second nationwide lockdown in the UK, aimed to curb the second wave of COVID-19. Separately, the UK finance minister Sunak announced an extension of furlough scheme to the end of March.
Apart from this, the prevalent upbeat market mood – as depicted by strong gains in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen against its British counterpart. This, in turn, provided an additional boost to the GBP/JPY cross and remained supportive of the move up.
That said, the heavily offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair might hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and keep a lid on any strong gains for the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it remains to be seen if the cross is able to capitalize on the move or runs into some fresh supply.
On the Brexit front, British and EU negotiators are yet to find a compromise on the most persistent sticking points – the so-called level-playing field, fisheries and state-aid. This might turn out to be another factor capping the upside for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|135.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.44
|Daily SMA50
|136.89
|Daily SMA100
|136.56
|Daily SMA200
|136.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.39
|Previous Daily Low
|135.37
|Previous Weekly High
|137.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.1850, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.