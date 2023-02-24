GBP/JPY retakes 162.00 and beyond, snaps a two-day losing streak back closer to weekly low

- GBP/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Friday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- BoJ Governor candidate Ueda's dovish remarks weigh on JPY and lend support.
- Bets for additional BoE rate hikes underpin the GBP and also act as a tailwind.
The GBP/JPY cross attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the weekly low, around the 161.20 region on Friday and refreshes the daily top during the early European session. Currently placed comfortably above the 162.00 mark, the cross snaps a two-day losing streak and stalls its recent pullback from the 100-day SMA, or a two-month high touched on Tuesday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to dovish remarks by the incoming Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda and turns out to be a key factor lending support to the GBP/JPY cross. Addressing the parliament for the first time since his nomination, Ueda said that the central bank must maintain the ultra-loose policy stance to support the fragile economy. He also added that the current monetary policy is a necessary and appropriate means to steadily meet the central bank's 2% target.
Justifying his outlook, Ueda noted that the recent rise in consumer inflation was driven mostly by surging import costs of raw materials, rather than strong domestic demand. This overshadows data showing that Japan's nationwide core CPI accelerated to 4.2% in January - marking the fastest rise since September 1981 - and weighs on the domestic currency. Apart from this, rising bets for additional rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) underpin the British Pound and boost the GBP/JPY cross.
The UK PMIs released on Tuesday indicated that business activity rose more than expected in February. This, in turn, raised hopes that the country may be able to avoid a steep economic downturn and could persuade the BoE to continue tightening its monetary policy to tame inflation. That said, worries about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs, along with geopolitical tensions, benefit the JPY's relative safe-haven status and might cap the GBP/JPY cross, at least for now.
From a technical perspective the GBP/JPY pair has found support at the top of the consolidation that has been unfolding since December 2022, which looks like a sort of basing pattern. Despite briefly breaking out of this range and surging higher on Tuesday, February 21, and spiking up to the 200 and 100-day SMAs in the mid 163s the pair pulled back down. It now seems to have found support at the range highs - a retest - and this could provide the foundation for a new rally higher. The ultimate target for the breakout was at around 166.25, at the 61.8% fibonacci extension of the width of the range, and this target remains live as long as price remains above the day's lows at 161.20.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|161.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.34
|Daily SMA50
|160.15
|Daily SMA100
|163.55
|Daily SMA200
|163.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.86
|Previous Daily Low
|161.67
|Previous Weekly High
|162.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.4
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.78
