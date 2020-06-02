GBP/JPY retakes 136.00 mark for the first time since March 11

- A combination of factors assisted GBP/JPY to catch some aggressive bids on Tuesday.
- The bullish momentum seemed rather unaffected by the increasing risk of hard Brexit.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross surged to near three-month tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 136.00 round-figure mark.
The cross built on its recent recovery move from levels below the key 130.00 psychological mark and gained some strong follow-through traction for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The bullish trajectory was led by a goodish pickup in demand for the British pound and got an additional boost from the upbeat market mood, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The sterling remained well supported by the prevalent US dollar selling bias and seemed rather unaffected by the increasing risk of a hard Brexit. As the latest round of Brexit talks gets underway this Tuesday, the UK PM spokesman crossed the wires and reiterated that Britain will not compromise on key issues such as fisheries and the level playing field.
Meanwhile, the recent optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy largely negated worries over worsening US-China relations. The risk-on environment was evident from the positive trading sentiment around the equity markets, which took its toll on the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and contributed to the pair's strong bid tone.
This coupled with possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained move beyond the key 135.00 psychological mark further led to the pair's sudden spike over the past hour or so. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying to see if the momentum is backed by any genuine buying or turns out to be a stop-run.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.91
|Today Daily Change
|1.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|134.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.81
|Daily SMA50
|132.93
|Daily SMA100
|136.27
|Daily SMA200
|137.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.54
|Previous Daily Low
|132.73
|Previous Weekly High
|133.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.89
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.88
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
