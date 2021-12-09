GBP/JPY remains pressured around 150.00 amid Omicron woes, impending bear cross

- GBP/JPY is back in the red after a volatile Wednesday’s trading.
- The UK’s restrictions amid Omicron pushes back BOE rate hike expectations.
- Looming bear cross on the daily chart points to more downside in the offing.
GBP/JPY is hovering around 150.00, on the defensive after a volatile trading session witnessed on Wednesday.
The cross fell as low as 149.35 before rebounding firmly to finish the day modestly flat at 150.29.
So far this Thursday, the bulls have faded the recovery and given up control amid persistent weakness in the pound.
The cable tumbled to fresh yearly lows of 1.3167 after the UK re-imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron covid variant. This comes as cases double every few days.
The pair also feels the pull of gravity as the Omicron concerns have pushed back the Bank of England (BOE) rate hike expectations.
However, the downside in the cross remains cushioned by the rebounding US Treasury yields, in anticipation of Friday’s inflation data.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/JPY risks additional declines amid an impending bear cross on the daily chart.
The 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) is on the verge of piercing the 200-DMA from above, flashing a bearish signal.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading listlessly below the midline, allowing room for more declines.
A retest of Wednesday’s low remains on the cards should the selling momentum accelerate.
On the flip side, strong resistance appears at Wednesday’s high of 150.70, above which a test of the 151.00 level will be inevitable.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY additional levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|150.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.12
|Daily SMA50
|153.58
|Daily SMA100
|152.57
|Daily SMA200
|152.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.71
|Previous Daily Low
|149.35
|Previous Weekly High
|151.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.98
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold to remain choppy below $1,800 ahead of US inflation
Gold price is correcting from weekly tops, as global stocks and Treasury yields rebound on easing Omicron fears. Further, hopes that the Fed will likely accelerate the reduction in bond-buying next week add to the pullback in gold price.
Chainlink hits market bottom as LINK target key resistance level at $26
Chainlink price was not immune to the selling pressure over the weekend. Chainlink was already down 39% from its most recent swing high in November, but it extended that loss to 50% on Saturday. LINK has, since then, recovered all of the weekend losses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?