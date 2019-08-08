GBP/JPY remains depressed near multi-year lows, just above mid-128.00s

- Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to weigh on the British Pound.
- Trade concerns, slowing global growth benefits the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- Absent relevant Brexit headlines/macro data might help limit the downside.
The GBP/JPY cross continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of over 2-1/2 year lows set earlier this week.
The cross failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted bounce from the 128.00 neighborhood and edged lower through the mid-European session on Thursday. The GBP bulls held the defensive amid persistent uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union by the new extended deadline on Oct. 31.
US-China trade tensions add to Brexit-led weakness
Adding to this, concerns over a full-blown US-China trade war and its impact on the global economic growth continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and further collaborated to the pair's weaker tone for the second consecutive session - also marking its fifth day of a downtick in the previous six.
The negative factors, to a larger extent, were offset by improving global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive mood around equity markets - which seemed to be the only factor helping limit deeper losses and warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets in absence of any Brexit-related headlines.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 128.00 handle before confirming a fresh near-term bearish break and positioning for the pair's next leg of a downfall towards testing its next major horizontal support near the 127.50 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|129.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.14
|Daily SMA50
|135.29
|Daily SMA100
|139.55
|Daily SMA200
|141.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.6
|Previous Daily Low
|128.22
|Previous Weekly High
|134.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.07
|Previous Monthly High
|137.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|129.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.06
