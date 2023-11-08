GBP/JPY remains depressed below 185.00, eyes BoE’s Bailey for some meaningful impetus

- GBP/JPY trades with a mild negative bias for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The BoE’s bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to weigh on the GBP and exert pressure.
- The downside remains cushioned as traders now look to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s speech.
The GBP/JPY cross ticks lower for the second successive day on Wednesday and remains on the defensive below the 185.00 psychological mark through the first half of the European session. Spot prices, however, remain well within the previous day's broader trading range as traders await the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's speech for a fresh impetus.
In the meantime, the BoE's bleak outlook, warning that the UK economy was close to a recession and would have no meaningful growth in the coming years, continues to undermine the British Pound (GBP). Adding to this, the BoE's Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the upside risks to an excessive slowdown are high and added that the current market pricing for a first-rate cut in August 2024 does not seem totally unreasonable. This, in turn, is seen as another factor weighing on the GBP/JPY cross, though the downside seems cushioned in the wake of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
In fact, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda earlier this week said the country was making progress towards achieving the 2% inflation target but not enough to end ultra-loose policy yet. Ueda also underscored the uncertainty on whether smaller companies would be able to raise wages next year. However, Ueda, addressing the parliament this Wednesday, said that the central bank does not need to wait until inflation-adjusted wage growth turns positive before it ends ultra-loose monetary policy. Ueda added that wages and inflation needed to rise in tandem for the BoJ to consider exiting the decade-long accommodative policy settings.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets around the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the the prevalent cautious market mood and speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market, to combat a sustained depreciation in the domestic currency, could lend some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). This, in turn, should keep a lid on any intraday appreciating move for spot prices.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|184.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.91
|Daily SMA50
|182.9
|Daily SMA100
|182.85
|Daily SMA200
|174.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.47
|Previous Daily Low
|184.65
|Previous Weekly High
|185.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.77
|Previous Monthly High
|184.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|178.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.0700 amid cautious markets ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, lacking any firm direction in early Europe on Wednesday. A modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields is weighing on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.2300 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD is under renewed bearish pressure below 1.2300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar upswing seems to regain momentum, as investors turn cautious ahead of speeches from BoE Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell.
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a narrow band on Wednesday. The USD builds on its recovery move and is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind on the metal.
Bitcoin price rally undeterred by miner sell off in October’s bull run
Bitcoin miners increased sales of BTC in October, shed $164 million in the asset. The third BTC halving cycle is almost over and the asset’s volatility dissipates.
Resilient data should be the concern, not Fed speak
After a challenging three months characterized by simultaneous selloffs in both equities and bonds, some important investor groups found themselves underexposed.