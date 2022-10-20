- GBP/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday.
- The UK political uncertainty weighs on sterling and contributes to the modest downtick.
- Speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene again keep bulls on the defensive.
The GBP/JPY cross edges lower for the third successive day on Thursday and retreats further from its highest level since February 2016 touched earlier this week. The cross, however, manages to recover a few pips from a three-day low and is currently trading around the 167.80-167.75 region.
The UK political uncertainty continues to weigh on the British pound, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, reports indicate that lawmakers will try to oust the new-elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in the wake of the recent tax cut fiasco. This comes amid growing worries about a deeper economic downturn and might force the Bank of England to adopt a gradual approach towards raising interest rates despite persistently high inflation.
The Japanese yen, on the other hand, draws support from speculations that authorities might intervene again to stem any further weakness in the domestic currency. This, along with the cautious market mood, further benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks continues to act as a tailwind for spot prices.
The BoJ, so far, has shown no inclination to hike interest rates from ultra-low levels and remains committed to continuing with its monetary easing. Furthermore, the Japanese central bank announced emergency bond-buying worth $667 million to keep the yields on the Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) below the 0.25% cap. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets, though the bias seems tilted slightly in favour of bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|167.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|168.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.23
|Daily SMA50
|162.7
|Daily SMA100
|163.49
|Daily SMA200
|161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.38
|Previous Daily Low
|167.64
|Previous Weekly High
|167.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.73
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|168.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|167.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|166.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|165.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|169.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|170.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|170.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1250 on USD weakness, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1250 on the latest UK political headlines. The US dollar extends weakness, despite higher Treasury yields, as risk sentiment recovers. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD recaptures 0.9800 on renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is advancing above 0.9800 heading towards the US open. The US dollar extends losses amid an improvement in the market mood. Positive Treasury yields could cap the gains in the main currency pair.
Gold bounces towards $1,650 as USD extends decline
Gold stages a modest recovery from over a three-week low touched earlier this Thursday, as the US dollar extends its retreat amid a positive shift in market sentiment. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and elevated bond yields acted as a headwind for XAU/USD, earlier on.
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano prepare for November rally, traders in euphoria
Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment considers that the crowd is currently euphoric on these cryptocurrencies.
NIO tumbles as further lockdowns in China cripple ADR stocks
Nio (NIO) plummeted lower and hit a fresh 52-week low as rising concerns over lockdowns in key transportation hubs could once again impact China’s supply chains.