GBP/JPY remains confined in a range, around 140.00 handle

- UK political uncertainty held the GBP traders from placing any aggressive bets.
- Softer UK CPI figures for Oct. also did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
- Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and might exert some pressure.
The GBP/JPY cross remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the key 140.00 psychological mark and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK consumer inflation figures.
Data released this Wednesday showed that the headline UK CPI fell 0.2% MoM and eased to 1.5% yearly rate in October, both missing estimates. The softer figures, however, did little to move the British pound or assist the pair to break out of a familiar trading range held over the past four weeks or so.
Traders remained on the sidelines
Given the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the UK snap election in December, though is biased towards a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party, investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and led to the recent subdued price action.
Meanwhile, a softer risk tone through the European session on Tuesday, amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty, was seen benefitting the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven status and might turn out to be the only factor that might exert some downward pressure on the cross.
It is worth reporting that the recent optimism over the possibility of a US-China trade deal faded after the US President Donald Trump indicated that he would only sign if it was the “right deal” for America and further added that the US will increase tariffs on China if the partial deal is not reached.
As investors await fresh updates on the US-China trade talks, it will be interesting to see if the cross continues with its subdued/range-bound trading action or gains the required momentum to finally break through the recent trading range.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|140.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.05
|Daily SMA50
|136.07
|Daily SMA100
|134.13
|Daily SMA200
|138.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.59
|Previous Daily Low
|139.94
|Previous Weekly High
|140.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.41
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
