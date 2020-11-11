GBP/JPY rejected on its first attack to the 140.00 level

- GBP/JPY, rejected at 140.25, remains steady above 139.00.
- The pound lost steam as the coronavirus vaccine enthusiasm receded.
- The broad JPY weakness maintains the pound near two-month highs.
The sterling stretched higher on early trade on Wednesday in an attempt to extend its bullish reaction from 135.75 area to levels past 140.00. The pair managed to reach one-month highs 140.25 but failed to consolidate at those levels and retreated towards the lower range of 139.00.
GBP loses steam as risk appetite eases
The pound has been unable to maintain its positive tone for the third consecutive day and has lost momentum above 140.00 with the optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine cooling off as the markets look into the details of the whole process while infections continue surging in Europe and the US.
News about a vaccine has had a particularly strong impact on the GBP due to the economic damage caused by the pandemic in the UK and the high number of infections and casualties registered in the country.
Furthermore, downbeat news from the Brexit talks has contributed to hurt confidence on the pound. Investors hopes of an imminent agreement have vanished on Wednesday amid rumours that the mid-November target to clinch a deal is likely to be missed.
The GBP/JPY, however, remains fairly steady above 139.00 with the Japanese yen on the defensive amid a mildly positive sentiment. Hopes of a global economic recovery and higher interest rates triggered by the vaccine are still weighing on the safe-haven JPY.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|139.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.5
|Daily SMA50
|136.6
|Daily SMA100
|136.75
|Daily SMA200
|135.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.78
|Previous Daily Low
|138.17
|Previous Weekly High
|137.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.87
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300
The AUD/USD pair is still unable to attract speculative interest, consolidating just below the 0.7300 mark. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and some local curfews may hit the greenback.
EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745
The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.
Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine
The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.
WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.