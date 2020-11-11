GBP/JPY rejected on its first attack to the 140.00 level

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • GBP/JPY, rejected at 140.25, remains steady above 139.00.
  • The pound lost steam as the coronavirus vaccine enthusiasm receded.
  • The broad JPY weakness maintains the pound near two-month highs.

The sterling stretched higher on early trade on Wednesday in an attempt to extend its bullish reaction from 135.75 area to levels past 140.00. The pair managed to reach one-month highs 140.25 but failed to consolidate at those levels and retreated towards the lower range of 139.00.

GBP loses steam as risk appetite eases

The pound has been unable to maintain its positive tone for the third consecutive day and has lost momentum above 140.00 with the optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine cooling off as the markets look into the details of the whole process while infections continue surging in Europe and the US.

News about a vaccine has had a particularly strong impact on the GBP due to the economic damage caused by the pandemic in the UK and the high number of infections and casualties registered in the country.

Furthermore, downbeat news from the Brexit talks has contributed to hurt confidence on the pound. Investors hopes of an imminent agreement have vanished on Wednesday amid rumours that the mid-November target to clinch a deal is likely to be missed.

The GBP/JPY, however, remains fairly steady above 139.00 with the Japanese yen on the defensive amid a mildly positive sentiment. Hopes of a global economic recovery and higher interest rates triggered by the vaccine are still weighing on the safe-haven JPY.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 139.37
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 139.49
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.5
Daily SMA50 136.6
Daily SMA100 136.75
Daily SMA200 135.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 139.78
Previous Daily Low 138.17
Previous Weekly High 137.39
Previous Weekly Low 134.87
Previous Monthly High 137.86
Previous Monthly Low 134.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 138.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 140.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.73

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300

AUD/USD continues to consolidate sub-0.7300

The AUD/USD pair is still unable to attract speculative interest, consolidating just below the 0.7300 mark. Rising coronavirus cases in the US and some local curfews may hit the greenback.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745

EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745

The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine

Gold: Market weighing the significance of the vaccine

The price of the yellow metal has traded in a range of between $1,850 and $1,890 since the slide from the $1,960s, consolidating the move.

Gold news

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry

Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.

Read more

WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42

WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures