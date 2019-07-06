GBP/JPY refreshes weekly tops and retreats, struggles to sustain above 138.00 mark

   •  Absent negative UK political or Brexit headlines lend some support to the British Pound. 
   •  Improving risk sentiment weighs on the JPY's safe-haven status and remained supportive.

The GBP/JPY cross built on the overnight goodish bounce from the 137.00 handle and climbed to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

A combination of supporting factors helped the cross to regain some traction on the last trading day of the week - also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five, and build on this week's modest rebound from multi-month lows. 

The British Pound witnessed some short-covering move amid absent negative UK political or Brexit headlines. This coupled with improving risk sentiment undermined the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and remained supportive of the up-move.

Meanwhile, the uptick to levels just above the 138.00 handle lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and hence, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly, warranting some caution for bullish traders and before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.86
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 137.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.25
Daily SMA50 142.86
Daily SMA100 143.75
Daily SMA200 144.12
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.82
Previous Daily Low 136.99
Previous Weekly High 139.65
Previous Weekly Low 136.63
Previous Monthly High 146.52
Previous Monthly Low 136.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 137.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 137.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 136.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 137.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 138.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP

EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus

However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.

Gold News

