GBP/JPY refreshes multi-year top, above 185.00 on stronger UK wage growth data

- GBP/JPY prolongs its upward trajectory and climbs to a fresh multi-year peak on Tuesday.
- The stronger UK wage growth data lifts bets for more BoE rate hikes and boosts the GBP.
- The BoE-BoJ policy divergence favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
The GBP/JPY cross jumps to a fresh high since December 2015 following the release of the UK employment details, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 185.00 psychological mark.
The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly rose to 4.2% in three months through June from 4% in the previous month. Moreover, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits increased by 29K in July as compared to the 7.3K decline anticipated, though the reading for June was revised down from 25.7K to 16.2 K. This, along with strong wage growth data, provides a goodish lift to the British Pound and the GBP/JPY cross.
In fact, British annual pay excluding bonuses was 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, representing the highest annual rate since records began in 2001. Furthermore, wages including bonuses accelerated to 8.2% – also the fastest in the ONS data excluding the coronavirus pandemic period when government job subsidies distorted the data. This adds to worries about long-term inflation and might force the Bank of England (BoE) to continue raising interest rates, despite looming recession risks.
In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has stuck to its ultra-loose monetary policy and is the only major central bank in the world to maintain a negative benchmark interest rate. This, along with a stable performance around the equity markets, is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and assisting the GBP/JPY cross to prolong its upward trajectory witnessed over the past one-and-half-week or so. Bulls, meanwhile, seem unaffected by the upbeat Japanese GDP report released earlier today.
The preliminary government data showed that the Japanese economy expanded by 1.5% during the April-June period and the annualized growth stood at 6.0% as compared to the 3.1% anticipated and 2.7% in the previous quarter. This marks the third straight quarter of expansion. Nevertheless, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the BoE and the BoJ suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross is to the upside. Hence, any meaningful corrective slide is likely to get bought into.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|184.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.93
|Daily SMA50
|181.08
|Daily SMA100
|174.91
|Daily SMA200
|168.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.78
|Previous Daily Low
|183.46
|Previous Weekly High
|184.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.58
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.