GBP/JPY refreshes multi-month top above 154.00 on Japan GDP miss, UK employment eyed

- GBP/JPY prints three-day winning streak while refreshing to fresh high since February 2018.
- Japan’s Q1 GDP dropped below -1.2% forecast to -1.3% QoQ.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild risk-on mood despite inflation, covid jitters.
- UK jobs report will be the key amid chatters over Britain’s recovery.
GBP/JPY takes the bids around 154.60, up 0.12% intraday, while rising to a fresh high in 39 months amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair recently jumped on downbeat Japan GDP data while mildly bid S&P 500 Futures also favored the quote’s run-up.
The preliminary readings of Japan’s Q1 GDP slipped beneath -1.2% QoQ market consensus to -1.3% while the annualized readings dropped below -4.6% expected to -5.1%.
Read: Japan GDP misses expctations by 0.1% QoQ
It’s worth mentioning that Japan’s Nikkei 225 also joins S&P 500 Futures while portraying the mild risk-on mood. Also on the same line could be the US 10-year Treasury yields, up 1.4 basis points to 1.654% by the press time.
While searching for catalysts, upbeat vaccine updates and the US readiness to share more of its jabs with the needy nations seem to provide a tailwind to the market sentiment. Also on the same line could be the hopes of further stimulus and China’s readiness to back the global push for patent waiver of covid vaccines.
On the contrary, the UK government is troubled with a 76% jump in the Indian variant of covid since Thursday. The same push back the unlock plans for June 21 while also highlighting local lockdowns if needed. It should be noted that the Brexit jitters continue as UK’s negotiator David Frost said relations with the European Union (EU) will remain bumpy for a time.
Looking forward, the UK’s Claimant Count for April and Unemployment Rate for three months to March will be the key to watch as markets expect no changes in the later figure of 4.9% while citing 25.6K forecast versus 10.1K prior for the former economic release. Given the downbeat expectations from the scheduled data, coupled with recent pessimism in Britain, GBP/JPY may have a tough time crossing the 155.00 immediate hurdle.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below the previous week’s top surrounding 153.40-45, GBP/JPY is poised to challenge the 2018 peak surrounding 156.65. In doing so, January 2018 high near 156.10 may offer an intermediate halt.
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday's recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.