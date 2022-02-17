GBP/JPY recovers a major part of its intraday losses, holds above mid-156.00s

- GBP/JPY dropped to the 156.00 area during the Asian session, albeit quickly recovered thereafter.
- Russia-Ukraine tensions benefitted the safe-haven JPY and prompted some selling around the cross.
- Bets for additional BoE rate hikes underpinned the British pound and helped limit any further losses.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly recovered around 60 pips from the daily low and was last seen trading with modest intraday losses, near the 156.65 region.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 157.00 mark, the GBP/JPY cross witnessed heavy selling during the Asian session on Thursday amid anxiety over the Russia-Ukraine standoff. In the latest developments, Western countries warned on Wednesday that there were no signs of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side.
Apart from Russian media reported this Thursday that rebels in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of shelling their territory. This triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and led to a sharp decline in the equity markets, which benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and exerted pressure on the GBP/JPY cross.
The knee-jerk reaction, however, turned out to be short-lived after details suggested that the incident occurred within the contested area of Donbas. On the other hand, rising bets for more rate hikes by the Bank of England acted as a tailwind for sterling. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/JPY cross to attract some buying ahead of the 156.00 mark.
Against the backdrop of Tuesday's stronger UK wage growth figures, hotter-than-expected UK inflation figures released on Wednesday lifted expectations for a 50 bps rate hike at the March MPC meeting. In fact, the annual UK inflation rate, as measured by CPI, climbed for the 13th month to its highest level in almost 30 years and came in at 5.5% in January.
That said, tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement held back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the British pound and capped the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for further gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|156.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.45
|Daily SMA50
|154.67
|Daily SMA100
|154.13
|Daily SMA200
|153.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.12
|Previous Daily Low
|156.36
|Previous Weekly High
|158.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.14
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
