- GBP/JPY witnessed heavy follow-through selling for the second successive day on Monday.
- Friday’s dismal UK macro data continued weighing on the British pound and exerted pressure.
- The global flight to safety benefitted the JPY and further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross dropped to a near two-week low during the early European session, though managed to find some support and recover a few pips from the 163.00 round-figure mark. The cross was last seen trading around mid-163.00s, still down over 0.85% for the day.
The cross extended last week's sharp retracement slide from the 168.40-168.45 region, or the highest level since February 2016 and witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Monday. The British pound was weighed down by the recent disappointing domestic data, which indicated that the UK economy is under stress from the soaring cost of living.
In fact, the Office for National Statistics reported on Friday that UK Retail Sales volumes plunged 1.4% MoM in March and suggested that the expected consumption drag from high inflation might have arrived already. Adding to this, the flash PMI pointed to the biggest loss of momentum for service sector activity since Omicron hit businesses at the end of last year.
On the other hand, the prevalent risk-off mood drove haven flows towards the Japanese yen and also contributed to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. The prospects for rapid interest rate hikes in the US, along with concerns about slowing global growth, weighed on investors' sentiment and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
Adding to this, speculation that officials were uncomfortable and would respond to the Japanese yen's recent slump supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the Bank of Japan's commitment to defend the 0.25% yield cap might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY. This, in turn, could help limit losses for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.17
|Today Daily Change
|-1.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|164.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.24
|Daily SMA50
|158.61
|Daily SMA100
|156.45
|Daily SMA200
|154.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.6
|Previous Daily Low
|164.8
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO survey
EUR/USD recovered modestly toward 1.0750 in the early European session after the IFO survey from Germany showed that the business sentiment improved modestly in April. With safe-haven flows dominating the markets, however, the pair continues to trade deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2800 as US dollar firms up
GBP/USD is falling further below 1.2800, as the US dollar extends higher amid a risk-off market profile and hawkish Fed bets. Friday’s dismal UK macro data threatens BOE's rate hike prospects, weighing on the pound.
Gold remains depressed below $1,920, near one-month low
XAU/USD remains exposed to the downside risks as the US dollar cheers risk-aversion. An interest rate hike of 50 bps is going to feature in May as dictated by the Fed policymakers. Investors should brace for a quicker reversion to neutral rates to corner the inflation.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.