- GBP/JPY witnessed heavy selling for the third straight day and dived to a multi-month low.
- The bleak outlook for the UK economy, a sell-off in the UK debt market weighs on sterling.
- The global flight to safety lifts the JPY and further contributes to the steep intraday decline.
The GBP/JPY cross remains under intense selling pressure for the third straight day and plunges to over a four-month low, around mid-157.00s during the mid-European session on Friday.
The British pound continues with its relative underperformance amid the worsening outlook for the UK economy, which, in turn, is seen weighing heavily on the GBP/JPY cross. The fears were fueled by the disappointing release of the flash PMI prints, which showed that the downturn in British businesses steepened in September. Adding to this, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry revealed that the retail balance fell to -20% in September from +37% in August.
The selling bias around sterling picks up pace after the new UK government unveiled a radical economic plan in a bid to boost growth. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced reductions in the top rate of income tax, national insurance, and stamp duty worth £45bn. The stimulus will be financed in large part by selling gilts, raising concerns over the cost of the government’s borrowing plans and triggering a sharp sell-off in the UK government debt market.
The spillover effect takes its toll on the global risk sentiment, which is evident from a sea of red across the equity markets. This comes a day after Japanese authorities intervened in the market for the first time since 1998 to stem the rapid decline in the domestic currency, which boosts the JPY's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart. This was seen as another factor contributing to the heavily offered tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, extremely oversold conditions on intraday charts hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets and assist spot prices to bounce back above the 158.00 mark. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross remains on track to end the day deep in the red and record losses for the second successive week. This might have already set the stage for a further downfall towards the May monthly swing low, around the 155.60 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.08
|Today Daily Change
|-2.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|160.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.48
|Daily SMA50
|163.19
|Daily SMA100
|163.07
|Daily SMA200
|160.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.44
|Previous Daily Low
|159.12
|Previous Weekly High
|167.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.75
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|158.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|168.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).