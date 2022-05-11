- GBP/JPY dropped to a two-week low in reaction to the incoming negative Brexit headlines.
- The gloomy UK economic outlook further undermined the GBP and exerted some pressure.
- The risk-on impulse dented demand for the safe-haven JPY and helped limit further losses.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly recovered over 60 pips from a two-week low touched during the mid-European session and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around mid-160.00s.
The British pound weakened a bit in reaction to negative Brexit-related headlines, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/JPY cross. A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) talks are in a serious situation. Britain reserves the right to take further action if solutions cannot be found urgently, the spokesman added further.
Separately, an EU official warned that the EU is ready to suspend its post-Brexit trade deal and might also halt talks regarding Gibraltar if the UK unilaterally revokes the NIP. This comes on the back of the Bank of England's gloomy economic outlook. Moreover, the UK economic think-tank - NIESR - noted that Britain is on course to enter a technical recession in the second half of 2022, which further weighed on sterling.
On the other hand, strong recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - dented the Japanese yen's safe-haven status. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan's dovish monetary policy stance kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the JPY and assisted the GBP/JPY cross to rebound swiftly from sub-160.00 levels. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|160.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.45
|Daily SMA50
|160.1
|Daily SMA100
|157.81
|Daily SMA200
|155.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.52
|Previous Daily Low
|160.04
|Previous Weekly High
|163.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.32
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
