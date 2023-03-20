GBP/JPY rebounds from 161.00 BoJ postpones plans of exit from ultra-loose policy

- GBP/JPY has sensed a buying interest around 161.00 as the BoJ has reiterated the need for an easy policy.
- Higher food prices and a shortage of labor have been major drivers for the extremely sticky UK inflation.
- The BoE could continue its interest rates hiking spell by 25 bps ahead.
The GBP/JPY pair has picked strength after defending the crucial support of 161.00 in the early Tokyo session. The cross is looking to extend its gains further above 161.70 as the expectations of an exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have faded dramatically.
The release of the BoJ Summary of Opinions associated with March’s monetary policy meeting on Monday indicated that board members advocated the need to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy for now, even as some warned of the need to scrutinize its side effects such as deteriorating market functions, as reported by Reuters.
Going forward, Friday’s Japan inflation data will be keenly watched. As per the estimates, the annual headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) will decline to 4.1% from the former release of 4.3%. And, the core CPI that excludes oil and food prices is expected to jump to 3.4% vs. the prior release of 3.2%. Scrutiny of inflation estimates indicate that the impact of higher energy and food prices is declining, however, the impact of higher import prices is still persistent. Also, recent efforts made by the Japanese administration to increase wages to keep inflation steady at desired levels could have fueled the core CPI.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are awaiting the release of the UK’s inflation, which is scheduled for Wednesday. Higher food prices and a shortage of labor have been major drivers for the extremely sticky UK inflation. No doubt, the UK administration has proposed some measures to push individuals to delay their retirement plans. However, sufficient time will be required for efficient execution.
This week, the major trigger will be the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE), which would unleash sheer volatility for the cross. Analysts at ING Global cite that despite encouraging signs that inflationary pressures are easing, the Bank of England will probably opt for one final 25 basis point (bp) hike on Thursday if it can, though that's undoubtedly contingent on what happens in financial markets. Remember that the BoE has set a much lower bar for pausing hikes than the likes of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|160.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.62
|Daily SMA50
|160.88
|Daily SMA100
|162.89
|Daily SMA200
|163.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.19
|Previous Daily Low
|160.12
|Previous Weekly High
|164.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.57
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.