- GBP/JPY has extended on last Friday’s losses and is back to trading near two-week lows in the 163.00 area.
- Risk-off flows and an associated downturn in UK bond yields was the main factor driving the drop on Monday.
- The pair now trades more than 3.0% below last week’s peak above 168.00.
GBP/JPY was last trading lower by 1.1%, after extending on last Friday’s slightly larger loss to fall back to near the 163.00 level for the first time in nearly two weeks and, in doing so, drop below its 21-Day Moving Average (currently at 163.18) for the first time since mid-March. The latest move has been driven by a combination of risk-off flows hurting risk-sensitive sterling and benefiting the safe-haven yen and downside in UK bond yields, which reduces the UK’s rate advantage over Japan thus improving the yen’s relative investment appeal versus GBP.
At current levels in the 162.80s, the pair now trades more than 3.0% below last week’s multi-year highs above the 168.00 mark. According to technicians, the latest drop back under the 21-Day Moving Average opens the door to a pullback all the way to the 50DMA and key support in the form of early 2022 and late 2021 highs near-158.00, a further 3.0% drop from current levels.
The main fundamental catalyst behind the risk-averse start to the week that has weighed so heavily on GBP/JPY is the negative Covid-19 news coming out of China, a story that will be a key driver of sentiment in the coming weeks. Should further cities go into Shanghai style-lockdown, global growth forecasts will be further called into question and this could easily provoke further downside for GBP/JPY.
Aside from China lockdown risks, GBP/JPY traders will also be watching this week’s BoJ meeting, with the bank expected to reiterate its ultra-dovish stance. That could mean some downside risks for the yen. In terms of UK data and domestic themes, there isn't much to note. Discontent regarding the UK PM’s so-called “partygate” scandal continues to foment but doesn’t yet look likely to endanger his job.
GBP/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.97
|Today Daily Change
|-1.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|164.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.24
|Daily SMA50
|158.61
|Daily SMA100
|156.45
|Daily SMA200
|154.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.6
|Previous Daily Low
|164.8
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0700 as dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO data in the European morning. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory and the greenback continues to gather strength, dragging the pair toward 1.0700.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after meager recovery attempt
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its lowest level since September 2020 near 1.2700. The pair, however, remains under bearish pressure as the dollar preserves its strength with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red.
XAUUSD beaten down by growth-related fears
Gold is technically bearish and near a critical static support level. Sustained demand for the American currency has pushed the gold price to a fresh multi-week low of $1,891.29 a troy ounce.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
NVDA stock suffers again as Netflix hits tech
It's fair to say 2022 has not been a good one for investors in semi conductor stocks. After a surging year in 2021 investors would have been hoping the strong momentum was set to continue into 2022.