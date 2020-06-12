GBP/JPY prints five-day losing streak to slip below 134.00, UK GDP eyed

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot near the lowest since June 01.
- Risk barometers dwindle despite the recent pullback in US bonds yields, stock futures.
- Japan’s Industrial Production, British data dump for April will be the key.
GBP/JPY stands on a slippery ground near 133.85, down 0.63% on a day, amid the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The pair drops for a fifth consecutive day as markets remain concerned about the risks.
The US Federal Reserve-led economic fears join the odds of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence off-late. Also weighing on the pair could be the Brexit pessimism following the recently flashed downbeat signals by the European Union (EU) and the British negotiators.
The Fed dashed hopes of V-shaped recovery whereas the latest virus figures from some of the US states suggest the pandemic isn’t over yet. Further, the UK’s Chief Brexit diplomat Michel Gove reiterates the deadlock in the trade deal talk while strongly backing no extension of the departure date, i.e. December 31, 2020. Even so, the Financial Times (FT) suggests that the UK abandons plan to introduce full border checks with the EU on January 1. Elsewhere, clinical trials over the probable COVID-19 drugs in China recently offered promising results.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields recovery two basis points from the monthly low flashed the previous day to 0.672%. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei drops 2.53% to 21,900 by the press time.
Given the mixed plays of risks weighing on the quote, traders may wait for immediate data release. In doing so, Japan’s April month Industrial Production, expected to remain unchanged at -14.4%, can offer nearby direction ahead of the UK’s data dump. British Industrial Production for April and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) becomes the key to watch. Forecasts suggest the former to drop -18.4% versus -5.8% with the later reading likely following the suit with -15.8% against -4.6 % previous readouts.
Read: UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios
Technical analysis
The pair’s sustained trading below 100-day SMA seems to drag it towards the early-May top surrounding 133.20. However, an ascending trend line from March 18, at 131.60 could challenge the bears afterward. Alternatively, the pair’s upside past-100-day SMA level of 135.67 will have to cross 200-day SMA, at 137.63 now, before challenging the monthly top near 139.75.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50%
|Today daily open
|134.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.94
|Daily SMA50
|133.55
|Daily SMA100
|135.75
|Daily SMA200
|137.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.6
|Previous Daily Low
|134.47
|Previous Weekly High
|139.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.73
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls licking wounds above 0.6800 amid Asia risk-off
AUD/USD reverses a brief dip below 0.6800 and licks wounds, as the bears take a breather in Asia this Friday. Concerns about the global economic recovery and second wave of coronavirus resurfaced and boosted the greenback at the expense of the risk assets.
USD/JPY off monthly lows, still below 107.00
USD/JPY has bounced-off monthly lows at 106.58 and looks to test 107.00, as the unabated US dollar buying continues to offer support to the bulls. It remains to be seen, however, how far the rebound could sustain, given the risk-off action in the global equities.
Gold: Treading on thin ice
Gold is below a 15-minute trendline support and failed at the resistance of a retest to get back about the line in the sand. Focus now is on a test of horizontal support to open the key Fib retracements.
WTI crude oil is on the back foot as risk-off prevails
WTI is trading over 1% lower after falling from a high of 436.31 to a low of $35,58. Risk assets are crumbling amid a risk-off tone across markets as investors fret about the second wave of infections of the coronavirus.
Stocks crash, Euro cracks & risk currencies tumble
US stocks sold off for the third day in a row and today’s losses were the sharpest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.9% or 1,800 points the biggest one day drop in 3 months. Risk aversion was in full swing with currencies falling ...