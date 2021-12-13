GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Triangle breakout, 200-HMA break favors bulls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s rebound.
  • Clear upside break of short-term key hurdles joins bullish MACD signals to back further advances.
  • Monthly resistance line guards immediate upside, sellers need downside break of 149.70 for fresh entry.

GBP/JPY justifies the run-up beyond a weekly triangle and 200-HMA, refreshing intraday high around 150.50 during early Monday. The cross-currency pair also takes clues from bullish MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful.

It should be noted, however, that a descending trend line from December 01, around 150.85, probes the GBP/JPY buyers ahead of directing them to the 151.00 threshold and the monthly peak of 151.44.

Following that, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of November 23 to December 03 downside, around 151.60 and 152.65 in that order, will challenge the pair’s further upside momentum.

Meanwhile, the 200-HMA level of 150.27 will precede the stated triangle’s resistance line, now support around 150.00, to restrict the short-term GBP/JPY declines.

Adding to the downside filters is a one-week-old rising trend line, forming part of the triangle, near 149.70.

GBP/JPY: Hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 150.49
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 150.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 151.88
Daily SMA50 153.58
Daily SMA100 152.54
Daily SMA200 152.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.52
Previous Daily Low 149.68
Previous Weekly High 151.13
Previous Weekly Low 149.16
Previous Monthly High 156.5
Previous Monthly Low 149.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 150.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150
Daily Pivot Point S1 149.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 149.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 149.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 151.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Range play extends around 21-DMA ahead of Fed, ECB

EUR/USD: Range play extends around 21-DMA ahead of Fed, ECB

EUR/USD is trading on the front foot on the first trading day of this week, having recaptured the 1.1300 level amid the extended weakness in the US dollar across the board. Tame US inflation combined with looming uncertainty over the Omicron covid variant keep investors on the edge.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus fears probe corrective pullback near 1.3250 as Fed, BOE eyed

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus fears probe corrective pullback near 1.3250 as Fed, BOE eyed

GBP/USD grinds near 1.3250, struggles to extend Friday’s rebound, as markets brace for the crucial week. like other major currency pairs, the cable also cheered broad US dollar pullback after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) refrained from providing any major blow to the markets than already feared. 

GBP/USD News

Gold tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed

Gold tracks sluggish yields below $1,800 with eyes on Fed

Gold stays directionless around $1,786, keeping the monthly sideways performance amid Monday’s Asian session. Market sentiment dwindles as US inflation matched forecasts but Fed rate hike talks stay on the table.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level

Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level

Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for more than a week, indicating that the buying and selling pressure are equally matched. Although SHIB saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, it was short-lived and within the consolidative range.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures