GBP/JPY Price Analysis: The pound fails at 133.00 again

- GBP/JPY rally is rejected at 133.00 level for the fourth time in May.
- The pair retreats to 131.85 amid broad-based pound's weakness.
Sterling’s rally from 130.65 lows last week has been unable to extend beyond the 133.00 level, for the fourth time so far this month, and the pair has staged a sharp reversal on Wednesday, reaching prices below 132.00 amid broad-based pound weakness.
The pair has lost nearly 1% so far today and is seeking support at the 20-day SMA at 131.85 at the moment of writing. Below here, GBP might find buyers at intra-day lows 131.65. A convincing break of that level would strengthen the bears, pushing the GBP/JPY 131.00 and May 22 low at 130.65.
On the upside, the pound should break above 133.00 to maintain the near-term positive trend intact. Above 133.00, next targets would be 133.75 (April 23 high) and 134.53 (50% retracement of the February-March decline).
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
