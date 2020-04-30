GBP/JPY Price Analysis: The pound breaks higher to test 135.00 area

- GBP/JPY breaks beyond the top of the recent range, at 133.70 to test prices above 135.00
- The pair was capped at 135.10 and pulled back to 134.50 area.
- Near-term charts show the pair bullish, above the main moving averages.
The pound has broken beyond the consolidation channel that has trapped the pair during the last six days, appreciating more than 1% during the day, to test prices at 135.00 area.
The daily chart shows the pair attempting to confirm the bullish reaction suggested by Wednesday’s hammer candle, jumping above the top of the last six days' trading range, at 133.70. So far, the GBP/JPY has been capped at 135.10 and is struggling to confirm above the 50-SMA, currently at 134.55.
GBP/JPY daily chart
The 4-hour chart shows the GBP/JPY above the main moving averages, testing April 16 high at 134.95 area. If the sterling manages to confirm above here, next targets might be April 9 high at 135.75 and March 11 high at 136.55. On the downside, the 200 SMA at 132.70 has ben offering support, with next potential support levels at 131.95 (April 21, 29 lows) and March 26 low at 130.50.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.09 as the dollar dives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and end-of-month moves are in play.
GBP/USD surges above 1.26 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the dollar is losing ground. The UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold: Elliott Wave analysis shows that prices could be heading towards $1600
The price of gold has come off somewhat in recent sessions. The price has posted a new wave low taking out the USD 1692.38 support zone. More importantly, this means that the price has now made a lower high lower low formation on the hourly chart.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.