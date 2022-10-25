- GBP/JPY pares losses and reaches 170.00 area.
- Breach of 170.00 might drive the pair to 175.00.
- Downside attempts remain limited above 168.00.
The pound rallied across the board on Tuesday, fuelled by the market enthusiasm about the victory of Rishi Sunak in the Tory race to Downing Street. The GBP/JPY has extended its rebound from levels right below 168.00 earlier today to scratch the door of 170.00 which might activate an inverted “Head & Shoulders” pattern, driving the pair to the 175.00 area.
Technical indicators show the pair biased higher, supported above the 50 and 100-period SMA in the 4-hour chart. The RSI, however, is approaching overbought territory suggesting that bulls might take a pause.
Downside attempts remain limited above 167.75/168.00 where session lows meet the 50-period SMA. Below here, the next downside targets would be at 165.25 (October 14 and 21 lows) and 162.45 (October 13 lows).
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|169.76
|Today Daily Change
|1.80
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|167.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.88
|Daily SMA50
|163.07
|Daily SMA100
|163.61
|Daily SMA200
|161.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|169.81
|Previous Daily Low
|165.54
|Previous Weekly High
|170.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.95
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|168.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|167.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|170
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|172.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|174.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward parity on dismal US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 0.9950 in the American session. The data from the US revealed that house prices fell at a stronger pace than expected in August and consumer confidence weakened in October, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The disappointing housing and sentiment data from the US triggered a dollar selloff, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold bulls are accumulating on the backside of key bearish trendlines
Gold price is higher by some $1,654 on the day following a switch up in confidence in the Fed's path of interest rate hikes given the cracks in the economy. Consequently, fixed income has seen a rally, sinking yields and the US dollar along with it. Gold has benefitted as the move in the greenback makes it less expensive for buyers of gold.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.