GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sustained break of 144.00 highlights monthly resistance trendline

- GBP/JPY seesaws near the two-week top, extends run-up beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside.
- A downside break will have a 21-day SMA and support-line of the short-term triangle as challenging the bears.
GBP/JPY takes the bids to 144.15 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair stays positive above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, which in turn shifts buyers’ focus to a downward sloping trend line stretched from December 13.
Should prices stay strong beyond 144.75 level comprising the aforementioned resistance-line, the yearly top surrounding 146.30 will return to the chart.
In a case where the bulls keep dominating past-146.30, 146.80 and 148.00 could offer intermediate halts during the rise to 150.00 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 143.85, can fetch the quote back to 21-day SMA, at 142.80 now.
Though, a three-week-old rising trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could challenge the bears amid the following declines around 141.50 and 141.30 respectively.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|143.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.64
|Daily SMA50
|142.05
|Daily SMA100
|138.61
|Daily SMA200
|137.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.39
|Previous Daily Low
|142.66
|Previous Weekly High
|143.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.84
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
