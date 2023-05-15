GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Surges above 170.00 after the bullish-harami candle pattern emerges

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • GBP/JPY forms a falling wedge and double bottom chart pattern, piercing the 20-day EMA.
  • The pair must crack the two-week-old resistance trendline to aim for a YTD high of 172.33.
  • RSI and 3-day RoC indicators support further upside potential for GBP/JPY.

After forming a bullish-harami candlestick pattern last Friday, GBP/JPY prints back-to-back positive gains, later confirmed by Monday’s price action. The GBP/JPY reached a low of 168.86 before rallying sharply, towards 170.49. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 170.47.

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

Since the last days of April, the GBP/JPY began to form a falling wedge that also turned into a double bottom chart pattern in the daily chart. The GBP/JPY bottomed at around 167.84 and pierced the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 168.76 before climbing back toward the 170.00 figure area.

On its way up, the GBP/JPY must crack a two-week old resistance trendline at around 170.30/50. Once done, the GBP/JPY would aim toward the year-to-date (YTD) high of 172.33. But firstly, the GBP/JPY needs to clear some resistance levels. The first supply zone would be the May 10 daily high of 171.17. A breach of the latter will expose 172.13, the last year’s high, before testing 172.33.

Conversely, a drop below 170.00, the GBP/JPY can pull back toward the December 13 daily high-turned-support at 169.27, followed by the 20-day EMA at 168.75. Downside risks lie at the 168.00 figure before testing the 167.50 area.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator suggests further upside is warranted, and the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC), portrays the GBP/JPY could register another leg-up towards testing the YTD high.

GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart

GBP/JPY Daily chart

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 170.42
Today Daily Change 1.39
Today Daily Change % 0.82
Today daily open 169.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 168.59
Daily SMA50 165.28
Daily SMA100 162.81
Daily SMA200 163.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 169.13
Previous Daily Low 168.2
Previous Weekly High 171.18
Previous Weekly Low 167.84
Previous Monthly High 171.18
Previous Monthly Low 162.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 168.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 168.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 168.44
Daily Pivot Point S2 167.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 167.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 169.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 169.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 170.32

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite

The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500

GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium

Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line

Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980. 

Gold News

Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000

Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000

Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.

Read more

Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat

Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat

Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures