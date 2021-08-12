GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stuck in a range around 153.00 mark, bullish bias remains

- GBP/JPY has been oscillating in a trading range over the past one week or so.
- The formation of a rectangle, inverted head & shoulders favours bullish trades.
- A sustained move beyond the 153.40-45 area is needed to confirm the positive bias.
The GBP/JPY cross extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remain confined in a narrow trading band near the 153.00 mark.
Looking at the broader picture, the GBP/JPY cross has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so, forming a rectangle on the daily chart. Given the recent strong rebound from the 148.45 region, or the lowest level since early March, the rectangle might still be categorized as a bullish continuation pattern.
Moreover, the recent price action over the past one month or so constitutes the formation of a bullish inverted head and shoulders pattern. The neckline resistance is pegged just ahead of mid-153.00s, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for a further appreciating move.
The constructive setup is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding in the bullish territory. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the neckline resistance, around the 153.40-45 area, before confirming a near-term bullish breakout.
The GBP/JPY cross might then aim to reclaim the 154.00 mark and extend the momentum further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 154.55-60 region. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the key 155.00 psychological mark en-route multi-year tops, around the 156.00-156.10 region touched in May.
On the flip side, the lower boundary of the one-week-old trading range, around mid-152.00s, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 152.00 mark. This should help limit any further downside for the GBP/JPY cross near the 151.15 support area.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|153.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.05
|Daily SMA50
|153.14
|Daily SMA100
|152.74
|Daily SMA200
|147.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.3
|Previous Daily Low
|152.87
|Previous Weekly High
|153.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.17
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
