GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles around five-week-old resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY retraces from the short-term key resistance line, stays beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA offer additional filters to the upside.
  • Multiple rest-points around the monthly low can entertain sellers during further declines.

GBP/JPY consolidates the latest recovery gains to 135.30 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the pair steps back ascending trend line stretched since March 12 while also staying above 50% Fibonacci retracement level of February-March downside.

While bullish MACD and sustained trading beyond the key Fibonacci retracement favor the buyers, the quote needs to provide a successful break above 135.40 to escalate the run-up towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 137.00.

Even so, 200-day SMA, currently around 137.15, could keep the bulls in check beyond 135.40.

Alternatively, the pair’s declines below 134.50, comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement, can recall the monthly lows near 132.50/45.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 135.3
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.30%
Today daily open 134.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.29
Daily SMA50 136.86
Daily SMA100 139.82
Daily SMA200 137.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 135.29
Previous Daily Low 134.52
Previous Weekly High 135.75
Previous Weekly Low 132.57
Previous Monthly High 139.19
Previous Monthly Low 124.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 134.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

