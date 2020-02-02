GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles around 50-day SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci

- GBP/JPY fails to hold onto recovery gains.
- A descending trend line since December 13 offers immediate resistance.
- Pair’s declines below the 11-week-old support line could please the bears.
GBP/JPY trades near 142.80 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair snaps the previous two-day winning streak while nearing 50-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its September-December 2019 upside.
Considering the failure to keep the gains, as well as nearness to the key resistance line ranging from early-December 2019, prices may witness further downside if closing below 50-day SMA level of 142.80.
With that, the sellers could aim for an ascending trend line since November 16, at 141.40 now, during further downside.
However, pair’s south-run under 141.40 becomes the key as it will recall 140.00 round-figure on the chart.
Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing beyond the immediate resistance line, currently near 143.60, will challenge the previous month's top near 144.60 while targeting 145.50.
It should also be noted that the pair’s rise beyond 145.50 enables it to target December 2019 high of 147.93.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|143.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143
|Daily SMA50
|142.76
|Daily SMA100
|140.02
|Daily SMA200
|137.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.29
|Previous Daily Low
|142.47
|Previous Weekly High
|143.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.26
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
