GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Steady around 156.20s as bulls take a breather, eyeing 157.00

In that outcome, the GBP/JPY first resistance would be February 3 daily high at 156.50. Breach of the latter would expose January 18 daily low at 156.91, followed by February 18 daily high at 157.29.

The GBP/JPY is upward biased, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs), which reside well below the spot price. Tuesday’s pullback witnessed some buying pressure lifting the pair around the February 14 daily low at 155.30, some 20-pips above the latter, accelerating a move towards 156.00. Furthermore, Tuesday’s price action is forming a “bullish-engulfing” candle pattern, which, once completed, would spur a rally towards 157.00.

During the overnight session for North American traders, the GBP/JPY edged lower towards 115.50 in the Asian session, consolidating in a range of 50-pips. Later, rallied towards the 156.50 area, retreating towards the 156.30s.

The market sentiment remains fragile amid the escalation of the crisis. US equities remain in the red, while the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), also known as the fear index, reaches the 30.43 mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.