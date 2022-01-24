- The British pound falls some 0.27% versus the Japanese yen.
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Upward biased, despite losing in the day.
In the New York session, the British pound slides against the safe-haven status of the Japanese yen. The GBP/JPY is trading at 153.64, down 0.27% at the time of writing.
The GBP/JPY began in the right foot in the overnight session, though subdued around the daily highs at 154.50. Nevertheless, as the market mood worsened amid rising tensions in eastern Europe, alongside domestic political issues, the GBP/JPY plunged to 153.00.
That said, alongside the UK economic docket, portraying a dismal IHS Markit PMI report, boosted the Japanese yen, which remains the strongest currency of the day, against most of the G8 complex.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY has an upward bias despite falling on Monday. The pair faced support around the 200-day moving average (DMA) which lies at 152.98, resuming the upward move, breaching the 100 and the 50-DMA in the upward move.
However, an upslope trendline drawn from October 2021 cycle lows to September 2021 ones, previously breached, is resistance so that any upward moves might be capped around 154.00. A breach of the latter would open the door for further gains. The next resistance would be the psychological 155.00, followed by the January 21 daily high at 155.22, followed by 156.00
On the flip side, the first support would be the DMAs mentioned above. The 50-DMA lies at 153.37, the 100-DMA at 153.28, and the 200-DMA at 152.96.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|154.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.94
|Daily SMA50
|153.42
|Daily SMA100
|153.35
|Daily SMA200
|153.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.27
|Previous Daily Low
|153.92
|Previous Weekly High
|156.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.92
|Previous Monthly High
|156.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
