GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Stays on the bull’s radar around 154.00

- GBP/JPY keeps Monday’s rebound above monthly support line.
- Two-week-old horizontal line adds to the downside filter, 154.60 guards short-term upside.
- Normal RSI conditions battle bearish MACD to confuse bulls.
GBP/JPY remains firmer around 154.05, subdued of late, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair remains above an ascending trend line from late April, as well as fortnight-long support, amid bearish MACD and normal RSI line.
Hence, GBP/JPY buyers can stretch the run-up towards the weekly resistance line around 154.60 but any further upside needs a strong push to the north of the 155.00 threshold.
In a case where the quote remains strong above 155.00, February 2012 top surrounding 156.60 will be in the spotlight.
On the flip side, a break of the immediate support line near 153.75 could drag the GBP/JPY prices to a short-term horizontal area close to 153.50.
However, a clear downside past-153.50 will not hesitate to revisit the early month tops near 152.20.
Overall, a descending triangle formation, coupled with the sustained trading beyond the nearby key support line, keeps GBP/JPY buyers hopeful.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|154.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.79
|Daily SMA50
|151.69
|Daily SMA100
|148.4
|Daily SMA200
|143.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.68
|Previous Daily Low
|154.01
|Previous Weekly High
|154.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
