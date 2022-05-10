- GBP/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Firmer RSI adds strength to the recovery moves, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/JPY renews daily top around 161.45 as it extends the corrective pullback from a two-week low heading into Tuesday’s London open.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair pares recent losses inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern, backed by the firmer RSI conditions.
Given the recent recovery in the RSI, not overbought, the GBP/JPY prices are likely to extend the rebound towards the wedge’s upper line, near 161.85.
However, a break of 161.85 hurdle will need validation from the 200-HMA, surrounding 162.30, to confirm the firmer upside towards the previous week’s top surrounding 163.90.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may aim for the 161.00 round figure before the wedge’s support line, around 160.00, could test the GBP/JPY bears.
Even if the GBP/JPY prices drop below 160.00, April’s bottom near 159.60, as well as March’s low of 159.00, will act as the last defenses for the pair buyers.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49%
|Today daily open
|160.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.56
|Daily SMA50
|159.95
|Daily SMA100
|157.72
|Daily SMA200
|155.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.19
|Previous Daily Low
|160.17
|Previous Weekly High
|163.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.32
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
