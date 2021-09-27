GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Snaps three-day uptrend as sellers attack 200-SMA

- GBP/JPY remains pressured towards refreshing intraday low after three-day advances.
- Failures to cross fortnight-old falling trend line, break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers.
- 200-SMA, MACD signals highlight need for bearish confirmation.
GBP/JPY consolidates recent gains, takes offers around 151.30 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair drops 0.10% intraday, marking the first daily negative in four.
The pair bears cheer sustained dominance below a descending resistance line from September 14, as well as a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 14-21 fall.
However, bullish MACD and 200-SMA level near 151.20 challenges the immediate downside.
Hence, a clear break of 151.20 becomes necessary for the GBP/JPY bears to keep the reins.
Following that, September 21 high near 150.15 and the monthly low close to 148.95 should lure the sellers.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the stated resistance line, around 151.70, to recall the GBP/JPY buyers.
Though, the same will confirm the inverse head-and-shoulder- bullish chart pattern suggesting the pair’s theoretical run-up towards July’s top around 154.00.
During the rise, the monthly peak of 152.85 and August month’s high near 153.35 may entertain the bulls.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|151.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.33
|Daily SMA50
|151.5
|Daily SMA100
|152.75
|Daily SMA200
|149.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.74
|Previous Daily Low
|151
|Previous Weekly High
|151.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.96
|Previous Monthly High
|153.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1700 as German election polls challenge optimists
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-week low flashed last week. German election polls challenge Angela Merkel’s reign, dim bloc’s economic reform hopes. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand, US Treasury yields cheer Fed tapering concerns.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 1.3600
GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable pair kept Thursday’s pullback from 50-SMA to contribute towards a three-week downtrend by the end of Friday.
EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1700 as German election polls challenge optimists
EUR/USD fades bounce off five-week low flashed last week. German election polls challenge Angela Merkel’s reign, dim bloc’s economic reform hopes. Risk-off mood underpins US dollar’s safe-haven demand, US Treasury yields cheer Fed tapering concerns.
Cardano price eyes a drop towards $1.85 as ADA bulls face a wall of stiff resistances
Cardano price is once again on the slippery slope this Sunday, kicking off a new week on the wrong footing, as ADA bulls lack follow-through recovery momentum. ADA/USD staged a temporary reversal on Saturday after Friday’s wild moves.
What's next?
As Q3 winds down and Q4 begins, the broad investment climate is being shaped by the turning of the monetary cycle. Norway was the first, and New Zealand will be next. It is not so much that these moves will force others to do the same.