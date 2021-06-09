GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Sidelined inside bullish flag surrounding 155.00

- GBP/JPY struggles for a clear direction amid a retreat from multi-month top.
- RSI cites further consolidation inside bullish chart pattern.
- 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, 2018 peak becomes the key hurdle.
GBP/JPY bounces off intraday low towards 155.00, down 0.06% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The pair remains on the consolidation mode following its retreat from the highest since early 2018, flashed during May-end. However, bullish flag formation keeps buyers hopeful amid normal RSI conditions.
While confirmation of the bullish chart formation is pending, there prevails a bumpy road for the GBP/JPY buyers.
Among the key hurdles, the 155.00 guards the immediate upside whereas the flag’s upper line near 155.65 and the latest top near 156.05 could entertain the bulls moving forward. However, the year 2018 top near 156.70 should be considered a major challenge to extend the north-run afterward.
On the flip side, the channel’s support near 154.40 will have multiple rests around 153.60-50 area including 200-SMA.
Though, an extended downside past 153.50 will make the GBP/JPY prices vulnerable to drop towards 152.40.
GBP/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|155
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.7
|Daily SMA50
|152.68
|Daily SMA100
|150.09
|Daily SMA200
|144.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.09
|Previous Daily Low
|154.56
|Previous Weekly High
|155.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.82
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears tighten grips below 1.2185-90 key hurdle
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 10-day SMA, two-week-old resistance line. Further weakness envisioned amid stronger bearish bias of MACD. Bears aim for ascending trend line from April, bulls have a bumpy road.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
GBP/USD: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end. Friday’s low, monthly top act as extra filters.
Beware of groupthink as crypto bellwethers test support
Bitcoin price accelerating to the downside as the May 19 low moves into the crosshairs. Ethereum price triggers bear pennant pattern, driving ETH to $2,300. XRP price releases from bear flag pattern, testing the critical support at $0.780.
US: Disappointing hiring not for lack of trying
In another sign that businesses' inability to find enough workers is holding back growth, job openings blew past previous records to reach an all-time high of 9.3 million.