GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

- GBP/JPY remains confined in a narrow trading band around 4-1/2 month lows.
- Bears await a sustained break below 200-DMA/61.8% Fibo. confluence support.
The GBP/JPY cross extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a three-day-old trading range, below mid-137.00s, or near 4-1/2 month lows set on Tuesday.
The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery from an important confluence support near the 137.00 mark suggests that the recent bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
The mentioned region comprises of the very important 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 130.43-147.93 move up, which should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
However, oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bearish bets and helped limit deeper losses, at least for now.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the said confluence support before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Sustained weakness below the 136.60-55 region will reinforce the bearish bias, which might turn the cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 136.00 round-figure mark.
The momentum could further get extended towards the next major support near the 135.30-25 region amid persistent uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|137.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.12
|Daily SMA50
|142.56
|Daily SMA100
|141.86
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.57
|Previous Daily Low
|136.94
|Previous Weekly High
|144.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.53
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid weaker US yields, Biden's lead
EUR/USD is trading at the higher ground as US yields drop and weigh on the dollar after the Fed´s cut. Earlier, the greenback gained ground as centrist Biden led the Democrats' Super Tuesday."
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2800 amid BOE speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.28, amid speculation that the BOE follows the Federal Reserve in announcing rate cuts to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis. Final UK Services PMI is 53.2 in February.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.