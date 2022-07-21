Therefore, the GBP/JPY first support would be the 200-hour EMA at 164.43. Break below will expose the S1 daily pivot at 164.20, followed by the 164.00 figure. A decisive break will send the GBP/JPY sliding towards the July 15 daily low at 163.64.

The GBP/JPY hourly chart depicts the pair as downward biased. GBP/JPY buyers, unable to break Wednesday’s high around 166.25, left the pair vulnerable, so sellers stepped in and dragged the cross-currency pair towards the daily low around 164.53. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is aiming higher but remains in bearish territory. However, the price action suggests that the GBP/JPY might print a leg up to the confluence of the 20 and 50-hour EMAs, around 165.26-33, before resuming the downtrend.

The GBP/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as upward biased. Nevertheless, the risks are skewed to the downside, as sellers piled around the high 165.90-166.00 area and sent the pair plummeting towards the July 11 daily high at 164.46, which, once broken according to market structure, would shift the trend to neutral.

GBP/JPY barely rises as the Asian Pacific session begins, after Thursday’s session witnessed the cross-currency pair sliding from daily highs near 166.00 to 164.53 daily lows, in a volatile trading session, where the European Central Bank (ECB) grabbed the spotlight, hiking 50 bps for the first time in a decade. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY is trading at 164.90, up 0.10%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.