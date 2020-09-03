GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below 1-month-old ascending channel

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY met with some fresh supply on Thursday, albeit held above the 141.00 mark.
  • The overnight break below an ascending channel supports prospects for further slide.
  • Mixed technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bears.

The GBP/JPY cross failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound, instead met with some fresh supply on Thursday and was last seen trading near the 141.25 region.

Looking at the technical picture, the cross on Wednesday confirmed a bearish break through a 1-1/2-week-old ascending trend-channel and seems vulnerable to slide further. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have moved on the verge of breaking into the negative territory and add credence to the bearish outlook.

However, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and have also eased from the overbought zone. Moreover, the cross has been showing some resilience below the 100-hour SMA. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 141.00 mark before traders start positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Below the mentioned level, the cross is likely to extend the recent corrective slide from six-month tops and accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 140.00 psychological mark. The latter marks a previous strong resistance breakpoint and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply near the 141.75 region and is more likely to remain capped near the 142.00 mark. That said, some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the cross further beyond the 142.70 region (weekly tops), towards reclaiming the 143.00 round-figure mark.

GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart

.fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 141.48
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 141.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.68
Daily SMA50 137.08
Daily SMA100 135.24
Daily SMA200 137.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 141.98
Previous Daily Low 141.02
Previous Weekly High 141.62
Previous Weekly Low 138.29
Previous Monthly High 142.04
Previous Monthly Low 137.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 141.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 141.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 140.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 142.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 143.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure

EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level

Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level

Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal. 

Gold News

Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas

Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas

Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.

Read more

WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart

WTI: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart

WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures