GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats from three-week high but buyers stay hopeful ahead of BOE

  • GBP/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses from multi-day high.
  • 50-DMA defends intraday buyers, bullish MACD signals, upbeat RSI favor upside momentum too.
  • Five-month-old resistance line lures the bulls, 200-DMA adds to the downside filters.

GBP/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in a fortnight around 156.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the cross-currency pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision as the quote snaps a four-day uptrend to reverse from the highest levels since late February of late.

Read: BOE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A hat-trick and a difficult balancing act

Even so, bullish MACD signals and above 50 RSI (14), not overbought, keeps GBP/JPY buyers hopeful. Also favoring the pair bulls is the sustained trading above 200-DMA and 50-DMA.

That said, the latest pullback may aim for the 50-DMA level of 155.12 before eyeing the 200-DMA level of 153.35.

However, the quote’s declines past 200-DMA will be challenged by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-December 2021 downside, around 151.15.

Alternatively, GBP/JPY bulls may wait for the fresh high of the month, currently around 156.57 to take new entries.

Following that, a descending trend line from October 2021 and February’s peak, respectively near 157.35 and 158.10, will challenge the upside moves.

GBP/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 156.13
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 156.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.15
Daily SMA50 155.14
Daily SMA100 154.05
Daily SMA200 153.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 156.16
Previous Daily Low 154.18
Previous Weekly High 153.4
Previous Weekly Low 150.99
Previous Monthly High 158.07
Previous Monthly Low 153.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 155.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 154.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 154.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 152.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 156.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 157.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 158.75

 

 

