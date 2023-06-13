GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Renews intraday high above 175.00 as UK employment data appears impressive

- GBP/JPY jumps 50 pips as strong UK employment report bolsters hawkish BoE bets.
- Upbeat UK data joins pair’s rebound from 100-HMA to lure buyers.
- Fortnight-old ascending resistance line can prod bulls; sellers have a long road to travel before retaking control.
GBP/JPY reverses the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since January 2016 with a quick jump to refresh intraday high near 175.20 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s London open. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies a strong UK employment report, as well as a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields.
That said, the GBP/JPY pair jumps nearly 50 pips as the UK Claimant Count Change for May drops -13.6K versus -9.6K expected and 46.7K prior, whereas the ILO Unemployment Rate for three months to April 3.8% compared to 3.9% previous readings and 4.0% market forecasts.
On a different page, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields bounce off intraday low during a two-day losing streak, mildly offered near 3.74% and 4.57% respectively at the latest.
Technically, the GBP/JPY pair bounces off the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) following the upbeat UK data. The recovery from the key HMA also takes clues from the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line to keep the buyers on board.
However, an upward-sloping resistance line from May 28, close to 175.70 by the press time, can challenge the GBP/JPY bulls as the RSI (14) line approaches the overbought territory.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 100-HMA, around 174.55 as we write, isn’t an open welcome to the GBP/JPY bears as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its May 31 to June 12 upside, near 173.65, prod the pair’s further downside.
Even if the quote breaks the 173.65 Fibonacci retracement support, the monthly low near 172.65 and the October 2022 peak of around 172.15 can restrict the quote’s south-run.
GBP/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|175.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|174.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|173.17
|Daily SMA50
|169.84
|Daily SMA100
|165.69
|Daily SMA200
|164.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|175.77
|Previous Daily Low
|174.36
|Previous Weekly High
|175.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|172.67
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|174.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|175.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|174.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|173.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|172.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|175.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|176.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|176.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
