- GBP/JPY bulls failed to conquer the 200-day EMA at 161.81 and erased their earlier gains.
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: A bearish flag emerged at the 1-hour chart, which paved the way for further downside.
The GBP/JPY retreats after reaching weekly highs at 161.46 and drops beneath 161.30 as Thursday’s Asian Pacific session begins. Even though the GBP/JPY remains upward biased unless it breaks crucial support levels. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 161.27, below its opening price by a minuscule 0.05%.
From a daily chart perspective, the GBP/JPY is neutral biased, though an uptick toward 161.81, which would put into play the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A break of resistance and the 100-day EMA at 161.98 would be next, ahead of 162.00. Once all those supply areas are hurdled, the GBP/JPY would rally towards 163.00, ahead of the December 20 daily high at 167.02.
In the meantime, the GBP/JPY 1-hour chart suggests the pair as neutral biased, though slightly tilted downwards, as a bearish flag emerged. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish, while the Rate of Change (RoC) depicted that buying pressure waned.
Hence, the GBP/JPY Is poised downwards. The first demand zone to be tested would be the 50-EMA at 161.04. A breach of the latter and the GBP/JPY pair would fall to the bottom of the bearish flag at 160.72. Once cleared, GBP/JPY prices would be driven toward the 100-EMA at 161.49, ahead of the 200-EMA At 159.95.
GBP/JPY 1-Hour chart
GBP/JPY Key technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|162
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.86
|Daily SMA50
|160.97
|Daily SMA100
|163.56
|Daily SMA200
|163.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.18
|Previous Daily Low
|160.11
|Previous Weekly High
|159.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|157.43
|Previous Monthly High
|161.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|155.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
