GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Registers three-day losing streak

- GBP/JPY drops to the four-day low while extending pullback from 50-day SMA.
- Lows marked from December 2019 can offer intermediate halt towards 100-day SMA.
- Bearing MACD, lower highs favor sellers.
GB/JPY declines to 141.30 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently reversed from 50-day SMA and is currently testing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 upside.
Not only the pair’s inability to cross 50-day SMA but the bearish MACD signals also push sellers towards horizontal support that connects the lows marked since December 04, 2019, around 140.85/80.
In a case where the pair fails to bounce off 140.80, a 100-day SMA level of 140.45 and 140.00 round-figure could return to the charts.
Meanwhile, the pair’s break beyond 50-day SMA level of 142.85 will have to cross 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement, at 143.85, to challenge the yearly top surrounding 144.60.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|141.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.8
|Daily SMA50
|142.87
|Daily SMA100
|140.38
|Daily SMA200
|137.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.38
|Previous Daily Low
|141.41
|Previous Weekly High
|143.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.93
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
