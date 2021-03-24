GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes three-week low near 149.00, yearly support eyed ahead of UK data

  • GBP/JPY drops for fifth consecutive day, extends previous day’s downside break of 21-day SMA.
  • Downward sloping RSI, risk-off mood joins break of immediate SMA to direct sellers towards the key support line.
  • Bulls need comfortable journey past-151.00 to retake control.

GBP/JPY remains on the back foot, currently down 0.25% intraday while attacking March 03 low near 149.00, during early Wednesday. The cross-currency pair broke 21-day SMA on Tuesday as RSI eased from the overbought region.

The moves gain extra attention as the RSI line tilts to the south as GBP/JPY prices remain heavy below the short-term moving average.

As a result, the quote currently eyes an ascending trend line from December 21, 2020, around 148.30. However, any further downside will be questioned by late February lows near 147.40.

If at all the GBP/JPY bears ignore the previous swing low, 50-day SMA surrounding 146.70 will be on their radar.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the 150.00 first-hand before directing the GBP/JPY buyers toward regaining above the 21-day SMA level of 150.30.

Though, multiple tops marked during the early March around 151.00 and the recently flashed multi-month high around 152.55 could challenge the GBP/JPY bulls afterward.

GBP/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 148.99
Today Daily Change -0.34
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 149.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.38
Daily SMA50 146.58
Daily SMA100 142.91
Daily SMA200 139.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 150.91
Previous Daily Low 149.08
Previous Weekly High 152.55
Previous Weekly Low 150.57
Previous Monthly High 150.45
Previous Monthly Low 142.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 149.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 150.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 148.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 147.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 146.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 150.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 151.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.3

 

 

