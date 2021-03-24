GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes three-week low near 149.00, yearly support eyed ahead of UK data

- GBP/JPY drops for fifth consecutive day, extends previous day’s downside break of 21-day SMA.
- Downward sloping RSI, risk-off mood joins break of immediate SMA to direct sellers towards the key support line.
- Bulls need comfortable journey past-151.00 to retake control.
GBP/JPY remains on the back foot, currently down 0.25% intraday while attacking March 03 low near 149.00, during early Wednesday. The cross-currency pair broke 21-day SMA on Tuesday as RSI eased from the overbought region.
The moves gain extra attention as the RSI line tilts to the south as GBP/JPY prices remain heavy below the short-term moving average.
As a result, the quote currently eyes an ascending trend line from December 21, 2020, around 148.30. However, any further downside will be questioned by late February lows near 147.40.
If at all the GBP/JPY bears ignore the previous swing low, 50-day SMA surrounding 146.70 will be on their radar.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the 150.00 first-hand before directing the GBP/JPY buyers toward regaining above the 21-day SMA level of 150.30.
Though, multiple tops marked during the early March around 151.00 and the recently flashed multi-month high around 152.55 could challenge the GBP/JPY bulls afterward.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.99
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|149.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.38
|Daily SMA50
|146.58
|Daily SMA100
|142.91
|Daily SMA200
|139.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|150.91
|Previous Daily Low
|149.08
|Previous Weekly High
|152.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.57
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.