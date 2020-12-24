GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly tops, around 140.75 amid Brexit optimism

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/JPY gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
  • Sustained move beyond the 140.40-50 supply zone has set the stage for additional gains.
  • Only a sustained break below the 140.00 mark will negate the near-term bullish outlook.

The GBP/JPY cross built on the previous day's strong positive move and continued scaling higher through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The momentum pushed the cross further beyond the 140.40-50 heavy supply zone, to fresh monthly tops in the last hour.

Given this week's solid rebound from a three-month-old ascending trend-line support, some follow-through buying beyond the 140.70 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, in turn, should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.

The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory. However, RSI on hourly charts is already flashing overbought conditions and warrants caution for bullish traders.

That said, the momentum seems strong enough to push the GBP/JPY cross further beyond the 141.00 mark, towards the 141.40 region. The bullish trajectory could get extended to September daily closing highs, around the 141.75-80 region en-route the 142.00 round-figure.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 140.50-40 resistance breakpoint might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the key 140.00 psychological mark amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal.

Only a convincing break below the mentioned support levels will negate the near-term bullish outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The GBP/JPY cross might then turn vulnerable to break below the 139.00 mark and test the next support near mid-138.00s.

GBP/JPY daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.62
Today Daily Change 0.83
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 139.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.23
Daily SMA50 138.03
Daily SMA100 137.9
Daily SMA200 135.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.32
Previous Daily Low 138.39
Previous Weekly High 140.46
Previous Weekly Low 137.68
Previous Monthly High 140.32
Previous Monthly Low 134.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 138.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 137.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 136.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 142.54

 

 

Signatures