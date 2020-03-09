GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes five-month low, near key horizontal support

- GBP/JPY drops to the lowest since early-October 2019, below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its August-October 2019 upside.
- Highs marked during late-July, September 2019 offer immediate support.
- 200-day SMA holds the key to pullback moves towards November 2019 bottom.
GBP/JPY registers 0.94% loss to 136.17 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. The pair recently dropped to the lowest in five months after breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement support. However, highs marked during late-2019 seem to challenge the bears at the moment.
Although bearish MACD still favor the pair’s further selling, a daily closing below the 135.67/76 region becomes necessary for the bears to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 134.77.
During the pair’s further downside below 134.77, 133.30, 132.20 and October 2019 low near 130.40 can offer intermediate halts before highlighting 130.00 for the bears.
Meanwhile, the buyers will wait for the pair’s daily closing beyond a 200-day SMA level of 137.70 to target November 2019 low near 139.30 to be followed by 140.00 round-figure.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.19
|Today Daily Change
|-1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95%
|Today daily open
|137.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.47
|Daily SMA50
|142.28
|Daily SMA100
|141.79
|Daily SMA200
|137.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.74
|Previous Daily Low
|136.44
|Previous Weekly High
|139.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.44
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
