GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers losses, focus on Tuesday's close

GBP/JPY created a Doji candle on Monday, neutralizing the immediate bearish setup.

A close above Monday's high is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.

GBP/JPY is now trading unchanged on the day at 135.80, having hit a low of 135.42 early Tuesday.

The pair looks to have trimmed losses, tracking the 0.10% rise in the S&P 500 futures. The upbeat China Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures may have weakened the bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese yen.

From a technical analysis perspective, Monday's Doji candle, which represents indecision, has neutralized the immediate bearish bias and made Tuesday's close pivotal.

A bullish reversal would be confirmed if the pair ends Tuesday above Monday's high of 136.59. That would open the doors for a re-test of 138.25 (Aug. 21 low).

On the other hand, a close below Monday's low of 135.44 would confirm a bearish Doji continuation pattern. In other words, it would signal a resumption of the sell-off from the Sept. 1 high of 142.71 and expose the July 14 low of 133.98.

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels