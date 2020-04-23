GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Range-bound between 132.00/134.00, risks tilted to the downside

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound remains steady on Thursday versus US dollar and yen after Tuesday’s slide.
  • GBP/JPY sideways, in a range with risks tilted to the downside.

The GBP/JPY pair spiked to 133.70 but it pulled back, suggesting that it is not ready for a bounce, while at the same time it rebounded from near 132.00.

Ahead of the Asian session, it is trading sideways, in a broad range with resistance in the band 133.70-134.00 and support at the 132.00 zone.

The chart shows risks tilted to the downside while under 134.00. A firm break under 132.00 would open the doors to more losses. The next barrier emerges at 130.60/65.

GBP/JPY daily chart

gbp/jpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 132.95
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 132.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 134.04
Daily SMA50 135.7
Daily SMA100 139.3
Daily SMA200 137.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.3
Previous Daily Low 132.05
Previous Weekly High 135.51
Previous Weekly Low 133.64
Previous Monthly High 139.19
Previous Monthly Low 124.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.82
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 132.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 130.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 133.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 134
Daily Pivot Point R3 134.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

