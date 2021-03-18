GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rally falters above 152.00

  • GBP/JPY keeps bullish bias intact, hits multi-year highs at 152.54.
  • The pound is pulling back to the 152.00 area, momentum eases.

The GBP/JPY printed a fresh multi-year high at 152.54 on Thursday and then pulled back to 151.70. The bullish tone remains intact, but the pound continues to show difficulties running above 152.00.

The area around 151.60/70 is again a critical support that contains the 21-period moving average in the four hours chart. A break lower would expose an uptrend line that stands at 151.50. If the mentioned line is broke, a more significant bearish correction seems likely, targeting 151.00.

On a wider perspective, GBP/JPY holds a bullish tone. No significant signs of a correction are seen at the moment, but it could take place any time, considering the pound is about to post the tenth weekly gain in a row. A confirmation clearly above 152.00 would open the door to fresh highs.

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 152.04
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 151.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 149.82
Daily SMA50 145.81
Daily SMA100 142.3
Daily SMA200 139.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 152.08
Previous Daily Low 151.34
Previous Weekly High 152.24
Previous Weekly Low 149.56
Previous Monthly High 150.45
Previous Monthly Low 142.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 151.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 152.26
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.99

 

 

