GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback from 21-day SMA recalls sub-131.00 area

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot after reversing from the two-week top.
- The weekly support line offers immediate rest.
- Key Fibonacci retracements could question buyers beyond 21-day SMA.
Having failed to cross 21-day SMA during the previous day, GBP/JPY declines to 130.74 amid the Asian session on Thursday.
While a one-week-old rising trend line, currently at 130.25, followed by 130.00 round figure, offers immediate supports to the pair, 10-day SMA near 129.50 seems to be the near-term strong rest for the quote.
Should there be a clear downside below 129.50, GBP/JPY prices are less likely to wait before 127.00 whereas the monthly low near 124.00 could be on the bears’ radars afterward.
On the upside, a sustained break above 21-day SMA level of 133.40 will need validation from 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the pair’s fall from February 21 to March 18, 2020, respectively around 134.50 and 137.00.
In a case where the pair manages to stay positive beyond 137.00, 138.60/70 could lure the bulls.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|130.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.04
|Daily SMA50
|139.38
|Daily SMA100
|140.68
|Daily SMA200
|137.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.44
|Previous Daily Low
|127.93
|Previous Weekly High
|132.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.07
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY searches for firm direction above 111.00
USD/JPY takes rounds to 111.20 during the early Thursday’s Asian session. Yen mildly negative after marking the bullish exhaustion in the previous two days. The US tries to restore investor confidence through aid packages, trade measures.
AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment
Uranrulez!AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top. US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears. Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
Gold: Mildly weak above $1,600 amid mixed signals for US stimulus package
Gold extends the pullback from the two-week top. Uncertainties surrounding the US COVID-19 Bill, pessimism concerning the pandemic weigh on the risk-on tone. US dollar weakness helps the buyers to remain hopeful.
WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel
WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel.