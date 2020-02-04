GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Probes 200-bar SMA, short-term resistance trendline

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery.
  • Upbeat RSI, sustained trading beyond 23.6% Fibonacci favor the buyers.
  • Sellers will look for entry below January 28 bottom.

GP/JPY trades around 142.70 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair probes a two-week-old falling trend line and 200-bar SMA.

The pair’s ability to remain above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its declines from December 13, 2019, to January 05, 2020 gains support form positive RSI conditions. As a result, buyers can still be hopeful for a breakout above the key 142.74/82 resistance confluence.

Following that, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 144.40 will be the next key resistance to watch ahead of the yearly top surrounding 144.60.

Meanwhile, the pair’s declines below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 142.52 can’t please sellers unless the prices slip beneath January 28 low near 141.50.

That said, the yearly trough around 140.80 and 140.00 psychological magnet could gain the market’s attention during the further weakness.

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 142.66
Today Daily Change 1.45
Today Daily Change % 1.03%
Today daily open 141.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.92
Daily SMA50 142.78
Daily SMA100 140.09
Daily SMA200 137.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 143.11
Previous Daily Low 141.07
Previous Weekly High 143.29
Previous Weekly Low 141.26
Previous Monthly High 144.61
Previous Monthly Low 140.83
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 141.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 142.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 140.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 139.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 142.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 143.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 144.56

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

